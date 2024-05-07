Videos
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:21 AM IST
Will expose Congress on Kasab, 26/11: Ujjwal Nikam tells Arnab
Ujjwal Nikam, the BJP's candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, is making headlines after a Congress leader alleged that 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not kill the IPS officer and Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS chief Hemant Karkare. Nikam join Arnab Goswami on The Debate to talk about the allegations. He also clears the air about his famous 'Kasab Biryani' remark.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 00:21 IST
