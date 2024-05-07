Ujjwal Nikam, the BJP's candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, is making headlines after a Congress leader alleged that 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not kill the IPS officer and Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS chief Hemant Karkare. Nikam join Arnab Goswami on The Debate to talk about the allegations. He also clears the air about his famous 'Kasab Biryani' remark.