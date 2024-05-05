Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 8:54 PM IST
Is Gaza on verge of famine? | Israel-Hamas War
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the situation in Gaza has become worse. As per UN, The city of Gaza is on the verge of famine situation. Gaza City, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, was the centre of fighting during the early days of the Israel-Hamas war and suffered widespread destruction.
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the situation in Gaza has become worse. As per UN, The city of Gaza is on the verge of famine situation. Gaza City, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, was the centre of fighting during the early days of the Israel-Hamas war and suffered widespread destruction.
Published May 5th, 2024 at 20:54 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.