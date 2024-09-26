sb.scorecardresearch
  A Zoo in Finland is Returning Giant Pandas to China Because They're Too Expensive to Keep

Published 12:51 IST, September 26th 2024

A Zoo in Finland is Returning Giant Pandas to China Because They’re Too Expensive to Keep

The panda pair was China’s gift to mark the Nordic nation’s 100 years of independence in 2017.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A zoo in Finland has agreed with Chinese authorities to return two loaned giant pandas to China more than eight years
A zoo in Finland has agreed with Chinese authorities to return two loaned giant pandas to China more than eight years
