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  • Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Goes Viral For Stopping Police Van At CJP Protest, Internet Divided | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Goes Viral For Stopping Police Van At CJP Protest, Internet Divided | WATCH VIDEO

An actress-model named Rhiya Ahir went viral on social media as a video showed her stopping a police van with her hands at a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site near Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai.

Nidhi Sinha
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Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Goes Viral For Stopping Police Van At CJP Protest, Internet Divided | WATCH VIDEO
Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Goes Viral For Stopping Police Van At CJP Protest, Internet Divided | WATCH VIDEO | Image: Insta, X

Mumbai: An actress-model went viral on social media as a video showed her stopping a police van with her hands at a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site near Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai.

As it drizzled in Mumbai, Rhiya Ahir, dressed in oversized hoodie and a cap, was seen standing in front of the police van that was carrying a bunch of detained protesters who had been demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

With her hands on the front part of the police van, Rhiya Ahir stood in defiance, raising anti-Modi slogans as the crowd cheered for her.

Her video has left the internet divided, with several people calling her “hero”, while others calling her “cringe”.

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An X user said, “Indian police is too soft. Should have hit the pedal hard.”

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 Nidhi Sinha
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