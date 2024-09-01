sb.scorecardresearch
  • Boy Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Bronze Age Jar in Israel. Guess What the Museum Did Next?

Published 12:17 IST, September 1st 2024

Boy Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Bronze Age Jar in Israel. Guess What the Museum Did Next?

A 4-year-old boy, Ariel Geller, accidentally shattered a 3,500-Year-Old bronze jar into pieces in Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rather than imposing a ban or fine on the child, the museum chose to invite him back for a special experience
Rather than imposing a ban or fine on the child, the museum chose to invite him back for a special experience | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
