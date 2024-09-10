sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Gaza War | Train Derailments | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Caught On Cam: "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" Turns Real as School Girl Escapes with Scooty in Varanasi

Published 11:59 IST, September 10th 2024

Caught On Cam: "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" Turns Real as School Girl Escapes with Scooty in Varanasi

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral as it captured two teenage girls in school uniforms stealing a parked scooter under an apartment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
After getting hold of the keys, the girl stealthily went down, started the scooter, and fled without raising any suspicion.
After getting hold of the keys, the girl stealthily went down, started the scooter, and fled without raising any suspicion. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:59 IST, September 10th 2024