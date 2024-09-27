sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Who is Riya Barde? Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested Over Illegal Stay in India After Faking Documents

Published 12:12 IST, September 27th 2024

Who is Riya Barde? Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested Over Illegal Stay in India After Faking Documents

Riya Barde Arrested: Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde was apprehended in India for illegally residing in the country with forged documents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested For Staying Illegally In India
Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested For Staying Illegally In India | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:09 IST, September 27th 2024