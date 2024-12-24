Santa's Sleigh is the Most Tracked On Flight Radar App On Christmas Eve

Viral News: Santa's sleigh at present is the world's most tracked search item, according to Flight Radar 24. According to the platform, over 50,000 people are tracking Saint Nicholas' travels on Christmas Eve.

The flight number for Santa is R3DN053, and the official code is SLEI. It will begin at the North Pole, go around the world, and end at the same pole. Flight Radar data shows that Santa's ground speed was 2756 km/hr, and the sleigh, registered as HOHOHO, is currently flying at almost 60,000 feet.