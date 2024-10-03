Published 08:02 IST, October 3rd 2024
The Fate of Nibi the Beaver Lands in Court as Rescuers Try to Stop Her Release into the Wild
Whether a beaver named Nibi gets to stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild has ended up in court.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
