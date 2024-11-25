Published 20:51 IST, November 25th 2024
No Govt Job, No Wedding: UP Bride Rejects Groom Earning ₹1.2 Lakh Per Month
In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district bride rejected groom just because he was a private employee, read more.
Lucknow (UP): Marriage is a decision between two parties, and selecting or rejecting a man or woman is completely at each other's discretion. One such incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district recently, where the bride rejected the groom just because he was a private employee.
Bride Rejects Groom
The bride called off the wedding at the last moment at the wedding venue where the precision was about to take place. The man who belonged to a well-to-do family and worked in a private firm had earnings of Rs 1,20,000 a month, which is a pretty decent amount.
But the woman changed her mind at the very last moment, saying she would marry only a government employee and does not want any private employee or businessman.
After all the drama at the wedding venue, both parties resolved their dispute with the expenses of the groom’s side and returned. Also, no complaint was filed in the police station by any of the two parties.
