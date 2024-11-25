No Govt Job, No Wedding: UP Bride Rejects Groom Earning ₹1.2 Lakh Per Month

Lucknow (UP): Marriage is a decision between two parties, and selecting or rejecting a man or woman is completely at each other's discretion. One such incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district recently, where the bride rejected the groom just because he was a private employee.

Bride Rejects Groom

The bride called off the wedding at the last moment at the wedding venue where the precision was about to take place. The man who belonged to a well-to-do family and worked in a private firm had earnings of Rs 1,20,000 a month, which is a pretty decent amount.

But the woman changed her mind at the very last moment, saying she would marry only a government employee and does not want any private employee or businessman.