Published 22:01 IST, October 20th 2024
Viral Video: Internet Reacts to Sikh Community’s Banana Milkshake Langar Twist
A viral video showcases Sikh men in Amritsar creatively reimagining langar by serving a refreshing banana milkshake, sparking joy and admiration online.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral Video: Internet Reacts to Sikh Community’s Banana Milkshake Langar Twist | Image: Instagram: amritsarislive
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:01 IST, October 20th 2024