A Man Starts From His House With Some Money To Visit Four Temples | Riddle's Answer

Quick links:
A man starts from his house with some money riddle is doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. As several countries are in a complete lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus, a lot of people are challenging their friends and loved puzzles and riddles over social media. Here is the answer to 'A man starts from his house with some money riddle.
Also Read | A Terrorist Took Over A Plane Riddle | Here's A Logical Explanation And The Answer
A man starts from his house with some money to visit four temples.
As soon as he enters temple 1 his money gets doubled. He donates ₹100 and moves.
At temple 2 again his money is doubled and he donates ₹100.
His money is doubled again at temple 3 and he donates ₹100.
At temple 4 again his money gets doubled. He donates ₹100 again
and returns home empty-handed. How much money he had when he started from his house?
Also Read | Maths Puzzles With Answers To Challenge Your Friends And Family
A man starts from his house with some money riddle answer is 93.75
Also Read | Whatsapp Puzzles With Answers To Challenge Your Friends And Family: Check Here
Also Read | Cat Rabbit Dog Weight Puzzle | Here's A Detailed Explanation And The Correct Answer
A man starts from his house with some money riddle is a math problem. To solve any math problem, one needs to have a look at the given data in the math problem first. Here in A man starts from his house with some money riddle, the given data will be known by the following steps. Let’s assume, a person starts with ₹ x.
After 1st visit to the temple, the man is left with ₹ (2x-100)
After 2nd visit to the temple, the man is left with ₹ (4x-300)
After 3rd visit to the temple, the man is left with ₹ (8x-700)
After 4th visit to the temple, the man is left with ₹ (16x-1500), which is zero as he returns empty-handed.
Hence he started with x i.e. ₹ 1500/16 i.e. ₹ 93.75.