A Man Starts From His House With Some Money To Visit Four Temples | Riddle's Answer

A man starts from his house with some money riddle

A man starts from his house with some money riddle

For all the people who are still wondering about what the actual a man starts from his house with some money riddle is here is a look at the full riddle.

A man starts from his house with some money to visit four temples.

As soon as he enters temple 1 his money gets doubled. He donates ₹100 and moves.

At temple 2 again his money is doubled and he donates ₹100.

His money is doubled again at temple 3 and he donates ₹100.

At temple 4 again his money gets doubled. He donates ₹100 again

and returns home empty-handed. How much money he had when he started from his house?

A man starts from his house answer

A man starts from his house with some money riddle answer is 93.75

The logical explanation of A man starts from his house with some money riddle answer