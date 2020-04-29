Maths Puzzles With Answers To Challenge Your Friends And Family

The whole world is currently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Several countries are in a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. People are therefore connected to all their loved ones through social media. They are challenging each other for various maths puzzles and math problems on Whatsapp. These Whatsapp puzzles are a source of entertainment for many during the current period. Here are some of the best maths puzzles with answers to challenge your friends and loved ones in interesting maths puzzles.

Maths puzzles with answers

How do you go from 98 to 720 using just one letter?

Answer

Add an "x" between "ninety" and "eight". Ninety x Eight = 720

In 1990, a person is 15 years old. In 1995, that same person is 10 years old. How can this be?

Answer

The person was born in 2005 B.C. (Before Christ). Therefore, he was 5 years old in 2000 B.C, 10 in 1995 B.C, and 15 in 1990 B.C.

There is a three-digit number. The second digit is four times as big as the third digit, while the first digit is three less than the second digit. What is the number?

Answer:

The number is 141.

How many 9's are there between 1 and 100?

Answer:

The answer is 20.

In two years I know, I'll be twice as old as five years ago, said Tom. How old is Tom?

Answer

Tom is 12 years old.

123=0

4235=0

656=2

5390=2

8890=6

1001=2

19235=1

What is 123456789?

Answer:

The answer is 4 - You need to count the number of closed circles.

Add me to myself and multiply by 4. Divide me by 8 and you will have me once more. What number am I?

Answer:

Any number.

Mom and dad have four daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the family?

Answer:

Seven

Four years ago, Alex was twice as old as Jake. Four years from now, Jake will be 3/4 of Alex's age. How old is Alex?

Answer:

Alex is 12-years-old.

If it is two hours later, then it will take half as much time till it's midnight as it would be if it were an hour later. What time is it?

Answer:

The answer is nine.

Sally is 54 years old and her mother is 80, how many years ago was Sally's mother three times her age?