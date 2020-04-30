A Terrorist Took Over A Plane Riddle | Here's A Logical Explanation And The Answer

Quick links:
A terrorist hijacks an aeroplane with 10 passengers and there is lots of gold in the plane.
After talking the gold, he asked the government officials for 11 parachutes.
He killed all the passenger so that no one can identify him, take one parachute and jumps off.
Was the terrorist stupid to ask for 11 parachutes, As he need only one?
Why did he ask for 11 Parachutes?
The terrorist used 10 parachutes for 10 dead bodies and 1 for himself. He did this so that he can fly with them together. As no one knows that all the 10 people were dead, it becomes very difficult to find where the terrorist had landed.