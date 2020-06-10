'I Have Spent 50 Rupees' Puzzle And Detailed Breakdown Of The Answer

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are trapped inside their homes. Despite the government starting Unlock 1, many people are still staying indoors for safety reasons, as the virus is still a very real threat. Many people have nothing to do during their free time while at home, and most just waste their time watching movies and TV shows.

However, some people have now started solving puzzles and riddles on social media. These riddles/puzzles can help you stay sharp and active during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the 'I have spent 50 rupees puzzle'.

'I have spent 50 rupees' puzzle

This puzzle is tricky and requires some knowledge of math and accounting. However, with some common sense and logic, anyone can solve this puzzle given time. Below is the 'I have spent 50 rupees puzzle'.

I have ₹50

I spend ₹20. Have a balance of ₹30

I spend ₹15. Have a balance of ₹15

I spend ₹9. Have a balance of ₹6

I spend ₹6. Have a balance ₹0

The total amount spent is ₹50

However, if you calculate the balance, you will get a total of ₹51. How is this possible?

'I have spent 50 rupees puzzle' answer

The answer to this puzzle is simple. There is no mathematic rule that states that the sum of expenditure needs to be equal to the sum of balance. In fact, it is impossible for the expenditure to be equal to the balance in most cases. Hence, the right answer is that balance and expenditure do not need to be equal. Below is another example that clearly shows how spending cannot be equal to balance.

I have ₹10 and spend a single rupee each day.

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹9

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹8

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹7

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹6

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹5

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹4

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹3

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹2

Spend ₹1 Balance ₹1

In one adds the total spend, then the value is ₹10. However, if one adds the balance for each day, then the total is 45, which is much higher than the total money that the person actually had. Hence, balance does not have to be equal to expenditure.

