10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 03

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

2. Can you guess the phrase below?

3. If fingers are currency in the handland then what is the cost of following sale item?

4. Can you guess the phrase hidden the picture?

5. Can you guess what is hidden in this picture?

6. Can you tell the phrase from the picture?

7. What does this mean?

8. Can you tell the phrase?

9. Can you tell what are these?

10. What does this mean?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. What is the sentence hidden in this picture?

Answer: Walk around the block

Explanation: The word “walk” is written around the block

2. Can you guess the phrase below?

Answer: smarter than the average bear

Explanation: IQ" is an abbreviation for "intelligence quotient".

The words "grizzly", "black", and "polar" refer to types of bears.



The person's IQ (140) is greater than the average of the three bears' IQs (100), thus making him/her smarter than the average bear.

3. If fingers are currency in the handland then what is the cost of following sale item?

Answer: 5 finger discount.

Explanation: If you steal something it is often called a 5 finger discount

4. Can you guess the phrase hidden the picture?

Answer: Wish upon a falling star

Explanation: Genie's Gift = A Wish

Skydiving (falling) Elvis (Star)

5. Can you guess what is hidden in this picture?

Answer: Love is blind

Explanation: In the picture above all of the words, except for "love", have two 'I's; "love", having no 'I's, is blind.

6. Can you tell the phrase from the picture?

Answer: Laughter is the best medicine

Explanation: Only the Ha-Ha syrup which can be considered as laughter is 100% cured for Measles.

7. What does this mean?

Answer: Swarm of Bees

Explanation: The word SWARM is full of B’s. B’s or bees.

8. Can you tell the phrase?

Answer: Just Desserts

Explanation: The adjectives for each of the desserts listed are all synonyms for "just"

9. Can you tell what are these?

Answer: Forbidden Fruits

Explanation: It is actually mean Four Bidden Fruits

10. What does this mean?

Answer: Nobody loves me!

Explanation: The note 'mi' out of 'Do Re Mi' isn't listed meaning Nobody loves mi.

