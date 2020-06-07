10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 07

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 05

1. Can you tell which colour is hidden in the image below?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. What is the phrase in the picture?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell which colour is hidden in the image below?

Answer: Purple

Explanation: If you look closely, the letters R,E,D are placed alternately between B,L,U,E; hence mixing Red colour & Blue colour which makes it Purple.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: "No Siree"

Explanation: E is missing beside Sir. Hence, No Siree

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Every Little Bit Counts

Explanation: There are numbers besides the small 'bit', indicating it counts.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Dyed in the wool.

Explanation: 'Passed away' is a polite way of saying 'Died', which sounds similar to 'Dyed' & Sheep is used here to signify 'Wool'

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Son of a gun!

Explanation: Junior is usually used for younger ones. Hence, Gun Jr. becomes Son of a gun.

6. What is the phrase in the picture?

Answer: The writing is on the wall

Explanation: The word 'ting' on the right side is above the word 'wall', hence the phrase becomes 'the writing is on the wall'.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Monkeying around

Explanation: The word 'Monkeying' is spread around.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Happy hour

Explanation: All the other hours except 6.00 are angry, frightened, upset.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: The middle of nowhere

Explanation: 'OWHER' is formed of the letters that are in the middle of the word 'Nowhere'. Hence the phrase!

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Crying on the Inside, Laughing on the Outside

Explanation: The inside part of the rebus is sobbing or crying and the outside part is giggling or laughing.

