10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For May 21

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on WhatsApp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with answers for May 21

1. Can you guess this phrase?

2. From the below illustrative options, failure is?

3. What phrase comes to your mind when you look at the image below?

4. Decrypt this phrase with has a mathematical sign “^” which means “to the power of”.

5. Which common phrase are you reminded of when you see the image below?

6. Work hard to predict this phrase. Here is a hint for you – What is missing?

7. Solve the following rebus:

8. Another one to tease your brain. Guess and decipher the phrase below. Hint - How many numbers are there?

9. Who are we?

10. Can you guess what these words are hiding?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess this phrase?

Answer: SEASON’S GREETINGS

Explanation: Salt and Pepper are both traditionally paired as the additional seasoning on dining tables so SEASON’S and Good morning and Hello are both used while greeting someone.

2. From the below illustrative options, failure is?

Answer: FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION

Explanation: If you look clearly for the options as given in the picture, Failure is not an option provided in it.

3. What phrase comes to your mind when you look at the image below?

Answer: EVERY CLOUD HAS A SILVER LINING

Explanation: In the image Cirrus, cumulus, and stratus are all the types of clouds and Ag is the chemical symbol for silver.

4. Decrypt this phrase with has a mathematical sign “^” which means “to the power of”.

Answer: NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING

Explanation: The word “Never” is under “estimate”. “^” means “to the power of” and + represent here as positive.

5. Which common phrase are you reminded of when you see the image below?

Answer: I AM SURROUNDED BY ENEMIES

Explanation: The words “I AM” is seen surrounded by the letters NME. If you pronounce the letter together it sounds like ENEMIES.

6. Work hard to predict this phrase. Here is a hint for you – What is missing?

Answer: NO PAIN, NO GAIN

Explanation: If you focus on the given words in the image, every word has the suffix "ain". Read all the words starting from the last word or backward sequence or descending sequence. There is no “P” and no “G”. Hence, No-pain, No-gain.

7. Solve the following rebus:

Answer: FORGOTTEN HEROES

Explanation: There are four “GOT” and ten “HEROES”. Hence, FORGOTTEN HEROES

8. Few more to tease your brain. Guess and decipher the phrase below. Hint - How many numbers are there?

Answer: FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE

Explanation: There are four ones in the word My Life.

9. Who are we?

Answer: FRANKS AND BEANS

Explanations:

Frank Sinatra - American Singer

Frank Lloyd Wright - American Architect

Lima Beans

Kidney Beans

Frank Gifford - American Football Player

String Beans

10. Can you guess what words are hiding that you are supposed to give to your kids?

Answer: TENDER LOVING CARE

Explanation: “DER” is written for the TEN times hence TENDER. The word “LOVE” is in “CARE”.

