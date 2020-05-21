11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For Today

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook.

Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers

1. Can you guess the below riddle related to English weather phrase?

2. Try to decode the musical instruments that are illustrated below.

3. Can you spot the letters in an interesting orientation that reveal a phrase?

4. What do these breakfasts make you think of?

5. Which common phrase are you reminded of when you see the figure below?

6. Can you help to solve this math problem?

7. Have you ever thought of creating an alpha-numeric password that should be easy to remember? But there are always conditions applied while creating one. See this below-decrypted version of a password which is 7 characters long with no symbols like #, $, %.

Note the decrypted version of the password so that can encrypt it - You force heaven to be empty.

8. Before you get completely lost can you guess the phrase from the figure below? (Hint: It can also be classic literature)

9. One more to tease your brain? Guess and decipher the phrase below.

10. I was the former first lady of the United States. Who Am I?

11. Focus yourself and look hard. They are more actually more than alphabets or keyboard characters or a word. Good luck to your imagination.

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you guess the below related to English weather phrase?

Answer: RAINING CATS AND DOGS

Explanation: The first line is about King Garfield and Queen Felix. Both are character is Cats. In the second line, King Scooby and Queen Lassie are both Dogs.

2. If you like to decode. Try to decode the musical instruments that are illustrated below.

Answer: 1. PIANO (P and O)



2. TUBA (Two BA)



3. CLARINET(CLAR in ET)



4. CYMBALS (Symbols)

Explanation: 1. P and O are when said out loud it sounds like the word PIANO.

2. Two BA also sounds like TUBA.

3. CLAR in ET The characters CLAR is in between E and T. Hence the musical instrument is CLARINET.

4. In the picture, they look like symbols also the word written is pronounced as Symbols. Hence the instrument is SYMBOLS.

3. Can you spot the letters in an interesting orientation that reveals a phrase?

Answer: STAND UP COMEDY

Explanation: If you read in a descending manner, the alphabets make the word 'Stand'. As the word 'Stand' is going upwards so it is pretended to be 'UP'. The comma and the alphabet when said together it enunciates as 'COMEDY'.

4. What do these breakfasts make you think of?

Answer: SERIAL KILLERS

Explanation: As all the second words are expressing the forceful death which can be referred to as 'KILLERS' and all the given breakfasts items are cereals it can be referred to as 'SERIAL'.

5. Which common phrase reminds you when you see the figure below?

Answer: DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW.

Explanation: The hyphen or a dash between each alphabet can be expressed as the phrase.

6. Can you help to solve this misapplied math?

Answer: MISSING THE POINT

Explanation: Every example is missing the point between the numbers. For example: 1/2 = 0.5 , six percent = 006, four and a half = 4.5, pi = approximately 3.14

7. Have you ever thought of creating an alpha-numeric password that should be easy to remember? But there are always conditions applied while creating one. Gue this below-decrypted version of a password which is 7 characters long with no symbols like #, $, %.

Note the decrypted version of the password so that can encrypt it - You force heaven to be empty.

Answer: U472BMT

Explanation: Try to pronoun the phrase You force heaven to be empty as U Four Seven Two B M T.

8. Before you get completely lost can you guess the phrase from the figure below? (Hint: It can also be classic literature).

Answer: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

Explanation: There is a round in the centre. The words "THE WORLD". In 80 days can be easily guessed as it the existing classic literature.

9. One more to tease your brain? Guess and decipher the phrase below.

Answer: WHAT GOES UP MUST COME DOWN.

Explanation: The word 'WHAT' is going upwards (hence: WHAT GOES UP) the word 'COME' is coming down (hence: MUST COME DOWN)

10. I was the former first lady of the United States. Who Am I?

Answer: ELEANOR ROOSEVELT

Explanation: The letter 'L' is between 'o' and 'r' (hence: ELEANOR). There are rows with 'elt' (hence: ROOSEVELT)

11. Last but not least. Focus yourself and look hard. They are more actually more than alphabets or keyboard characters or a word. Good luck to your imagination.

Answer: HOOK, LINE & SINKER

Explanation: The letter 'J' looks like a HOOK. Next is a LINE and Titanic is a ship that has sunk. (hence: SINKER).

