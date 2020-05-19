3 Riddles With Answers For Today May 19 | Daily Picture Riddles For Kids & Adults

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers

1. Which common phrase does the image below represent? Don't worry, it's not one of those hard riddles! (Hint: There's a reason for the clock's peculiar shape).

2. Can you spot the phrase in the below sequence of words?

3. Let's continue in the same vein. Can you tell which common phrase is hiding in the picture below?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Which common phrase does the image below represent?

Answer: LONG TIME, NO SEE

Explanation: The clock is stretched (hence, 'Long time') and in the complete alphabet in the image, only the letter 'C' is missing i.e. There is no 'C' (hence, 'No see).

2. Can you spot the phrase in the below sequence of words?

Answer: END UP BEHIND BARS

Explanation: The word 'End' is spelt in the upwards direction (hence, 'End up') and it follows three occurrences of the word 'Bar' which makes it 'Behind Bars'.

3. Let's continue in the same vein. Can you tell which common phrase is hiding in the picture below?

Answer: NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK

Explanation: If you read only the third letter of each line, the alphabets make the word 'Needle' & excluding the third letter, the rest of the words are all the same i.e. 'Hay' (hence, a 'Stack of Hay').

