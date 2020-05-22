11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For May 22

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on WhatsApp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with answers for May 22

1.Love Sugar? Try to decipher this while keeping Mary Poppins in mind.

2. Can you describe this rebus?

3. Can you guess this bedtime rebus symbol?

4. Here’s another phrase for the smarter mind.

5. Tag your friends if you solved this phrase.

6. Hurry up with this one. Soon you will be running out of time after lockdown.

7. Tales told by herbs, so guess the phrase.

8. Difficulty level raised with this phrase.

9. Check this year-round and tell what does it describe?

10. Having fun? A few more decipher for the day.

11. Take up a challenge and solve this.

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1.Love Sugar? Try to decipher this while keeping Mary Poppins in mind

Answer: A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR HELPS THE MEDICINE GO DOWN

Explanation: The word “Spoon” is filled with Sugar and the word “Medicine” is going down. Hence, the phrase.

2. Can you describe this rebus?

Answer: YOU ARE OUT OF ORDER

Explanation: The letter "U" and "R" are not in the right places.

3. Can you guess this bedtime rebus symbol?

Answer: PILLOW = PILL + O

Explanation: The word “Pill” is written in the “O” manner.

4. Here’s another phrase for the smarter mind.

Answer: JUMPING UP AND DOWN OVER GOOD NEWS

Explanation: The word “JUMPING” is going down and then it is also going up. Hence, JUMPING UP AND DOWN. The word “Jumping” was above or over Good News.

5. Tag your friends if you solved this phrase.

Answer: A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Explanation: A match is the components of wooden stick + sulphur head + phosphorus tip. These components are in the word HEAVEN.

6. Hurry up with this one. Soon you will be running out of time after lockdown.

Answer: I'm out of time.

Explanation: The letters “I” and “M” are not there in Time.

7. Tales told by herbs, so guess the phrase.

Answer: ONLY TIME WILL TELL

Explanation: Only the herb Thyme (time) will tell who stole the gold.

8. Difficulty level raised with this phrase.

Answer: NO ONE LIVES FOREVER

Explanation: The number one is not there and 'ever' written for four times.

9. Check this year-round and tell what does it describe?

Answer: SEASON’S GREETINGS

Explanation: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter are all seasons and Hola, Bonjour, Hello, Aloha are greetings in different languages.

10. Having fun? A few more decipher for the day.

Answer: MISUNDERSTANDING BETWEEN FRIENDS

Explanation: The word misunderstanding is between friends.

11. Take up the challenge and solve this rebus.

Answer: MOVING UP THROUGH THE RANKS

Explanation: It is a list of military ranks. One letter in each of the ranks is in the uppercase. The uppercase letters spell as "moving" from bottom to top, or up or in descending manner.

