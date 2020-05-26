10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 26

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain riddles difficult to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

Also Read: Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

Also Read: 1 Rabbit Saw 9 Elephants Riddle Answer | How To Solve This English Vs Maths Battle

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.

Also read: Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today May 26

1. Check out the figure below and guess the phrase.

2. What does the figure below means?

3. What expression does the figure below represent? Hint: ( - DEEF would be the opposite expression).

4. Walk by the railroad and the figure below mean?

5. Guess this phrase. When @%*!/@# =?

6. What does this represent?

7. What expression is represented here? When you just talk the talk or do you also walk the walk?

8. Solve this riddle.

9. Guess this one.

10. Guess the expression shown in the picture below.

Also Read: 'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Check out the figure below and guess the phrase.

Answer: Getting up before the crack of dawn

Explanation: The word “getting” is going up. The word “Dawn” has space which can also be considered as crack.

2. What does the figure below means?

Answer: Three Musketeers

Explanation: When you read the “Must get here” fast, it sounds like “Musketeers”

3. What expression does the figure below represent? Hint: ( - DEEF would be the opposite expression).

Answer: Positive feedback

Explanation: + clearly meant positive as it clears in the hint – will the opposite of +. The word DEEF states as the F is added the end of the word or at the back of the word, when the original word should be feedback.

4. Walk by the railroad and the figure below mean?

Answer: You're on the right track

Explanation: The word You are placed on the right.

5. Guess this phrase. When @%*!/@# =?

Answer: A code of conduct

Explanation: @%*!/@# are all the codes of conduct.

6. What does this represent?

Answer: A Bumper Sticker

Explanation: A bum-per sticker

7. What expression is represented here? When you just talk the talk or do you also walk the walk?

Answer: Actions speak louder than words

Explanation: Run, Hit, Jump are all actions and the volume level for them is higher that than of Dictionary which simply contains a whole lot of words. Hence you get Actions speak louder than words.

8. Solve this riddle.

Answer: Put your money where your mouth is

Explanation: The word your money is between NOSE and CHIN. Hence, your money is going in your mouth. So the phrase.

9. Guess this one.

Answer: Room for one more

Explanation: In the given figure, there is space for one more.

10. Guess the expression shown in the picture below.

Answer: Sometimes you need to take one step backwards to take two steps forwards

Explanation: Sometimes: time+time = sum times or 'sometimes'

you

need: dough manipulation = knead or 'need'

to take: take take = two take or 'to take'

one step backwards: pets = step is written backwards once

to take: as above

two steps forwards: step step = step is written forwards twice

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

Also Read: A hospital has 16 rooms | Answer to the puzzle with a logical explanation