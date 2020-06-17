'Brownie Picture' Riddle: Here Is The Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are coming closer to each other virtually through social media, text messages, video conferencing and calls, etc. These virtual mediums are essential in everyone’s lives now. A lot of people are spending time on their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc.

Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, many people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles.

Also Read | 'A Mile From End To End': Hint And Answer To This Social Media Riddle

Even when people are not actively looking for such riddles and puzzles, they often come across them on social media. Solving riddles and such puzzles online is one of the many ways of spending time during the lockdown. Such riddles are not just for kids but are useful for the adults too as it develops thinking and problem-solving skills.

Also Read | Dr Dolittle Riddle: Know The Answer Along With The Solution And Explanation

Such WhatsApp puzzles and riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during the current lockdown. One of the riddles that are going viral on social media is brownie picture riddle. Let’s take a look at the brownie picture riddle and know the correct answer to the riddle.

Also Read | Sam And Sarah Saw Seven Sharks Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

What is the 'Brownie picture' on Facebook?

Recently the brownie picture riddle is going viral on the internet. In the viral brownie riddle, a picture of brownie is sent and a riddle is asked with it. The riddle is very short and simple but a lot of people are not able to give the brownie picture answer. Many people think that it is a very easy riddle and give wrong brownie meme answer. To all the people who are wondering about the brownie picture riddle and brownie picture answer, here is the correct answer to the riddle.

Also Read | Find The Person Without Mask Puzzle Answer: Here Is The Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

'Brownie picture' riddle

A lot of people are trying to get the correct brownie picture answer. Let’s take a look at the full brownie picture riddle. Try to think of an answer before scrolling down to know the correct brownie picture answer.

If brownie mix is on first base, pudding on second, and cookie dough on third, who is hitting at the plate?

'Brownie picture' answer

The correct brownie picture answer is cake batter.

The cake batter is a thin dough that is used for making pancakes, brownies cupcakes and muffins. It requires more beating to create its thin consistency.