'A Mile From End To End': Hint And Answer To This Social Media Riddle

Solving riddles online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet. People are seen sharing riddles and puzzles among themselves on major platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.

Solving riddles online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet. Even though one might not be actively looking for riddles for kids and adults, one often comes across them on Whatsapp or on some other social media platform like Facebook. People are seen sharing riddles and puzzles among themselves on major platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and more. At times riddles are difficult to answer and one such riddle that has been trending is ‘A Mile From End To End’. It is one of the trickiest riddles. The riddle recently surfaced on the internet and people started solving the 'A Mile From End To End Riddle'. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about ‘A Mile From End To End Riddle’.

A Mile From End To End Riddle

A mile from end to end, yet as close to as a friend. A precious commodity, freely given. Seen on the dead and on the living. Found on the rich, poor, short and tall, but shared among children most of all. What is it?

If you still have not got the answer to the riddle then take a look at the hint to A Mile From End To End riddle below.

A Mile From End To End Hint

If you are finding it difficult to get the answer, read on to check the hint that will help you get the answer. So the hint is that this "precious commodity" is a feeling of expression. To be clear, we often express this feeling whenever we are around children. If you still have no clue about it then here is the answer to A Mile From End To End riddle.

A Mile From End To End Answer