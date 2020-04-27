‘How Many Legs On The Floor?’ Riddle Solved | Find Answer Here

After scrolling and spending too much time catching up on your favourite series and if you still have some time left on your hands, then solve a riddle. The fun question is best to solve when your family is gathered around. Have a small ‘home’ riddle-solving session to shoo away the boredom.

Also Read | Tom Was Hired To Paint 1-100 | Here's The Answer To The Riddle With A Logical Explanation

‘How many legs on the floor?’, did you know?

The question is not what it seems. Even though all the animals are counted to be in the frame, but what legs are actually touching the floor? It is the type of solution that is more of an observation. Read the following section carefully.

Also Read | Captain Ali Is The Captain Of The Ship | Riddle That Will Test Your Observation Skills

‘How many legs on the floor?’ question

"You walk into a room and see a bed. On the bed, there are two dogs, four cats, a giraffe, five cows and a duck. There are also three chickens flying above the bed. How many legs are on the floor?"

Also Read | 'A Couple Went To Hawaii For Their Honeymoon' | Check Out The Riddle Solution

How to engage more people in the ‘How many legs on the floor?’ riddle

Copy or save the above question ‘How many legs on the floor?’

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the riddle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddle.

Share the question but not the ‘How many legs on the floor?’ answer

Only give them the answer when they have tried two or three times.

Also Read | You Are Sitting Inside A Plane Riddle | Check Out The Riddle, Answer & Its Explanation

‘How many legs on the floor?’ answer

The answer is: "Since all of the animals are on the bed and no other furniture is mentioned in the room, there are six legs on the floor. Four legs from the bed and your own two legs as you stand in the room amazed that someone managed to get so many animals onto a bed. And the ceiling must be vaulted to fit a giraffe. Also, who’s on clean-up duty?"