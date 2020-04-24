'A Couple Went To Hawaii For Their Honeymoon' | Check Out The Riddle Solution

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, most of the countries in the world are under lockdown and most citizens are in their homes in self-isolation. During this time, many people have been indulging in various activities while staying at home. People are either learning a new skill, spending time with their family, playing indoor games, spending time on social media or watching their favourite show during their quarantine.

To make the quarantine time more interesting, people have also been forwarding WhatsApp riddles and puzzles. These puzzles are challenging and help you to sharpen your brain. People are not only sending these puzzles on WhatsApp but also on other social media platforms. One of the trending puzzles on social media is 'a couple went to Hawaii for their honeymoon' riddle.

It is said that only 70 per cent of people can solve 'a couple went to Hawaii for their honeymoon' riddle. Take a look at some more details about 'a couple went to Hawaii for their honeymoon' riddle.

A couple went to Hawaii for their honeymoon riddle

A man and a woman just got married and they are flying to Hawaii for their honeymoon. As the couple was looking down into one of the largest volcanoes, the wife falls in and dies. The husband flies back to his home very sad.

The next day, he gets a phone call. The person on the phone says I know who killed your wife. The question is Who killed the wife? Was the wife killed? How did the person know?

A couple went to Hawaii for their honeymoon answer

The husband killed his wife. The person who called was a flight attendant. After reading about the death of the person's wife in a newspaper, the flight attendant realised that the husband had bought one round trip ticket for himself and his while and a one-way ticket for his wife.

