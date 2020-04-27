Man Camera Bottle | The Puzzle's Answer With A Detailed Explanation

The Man Camera Bottle Puzzle is a viral math puzzle. In the puzzle, pictures of Man Camera and Bottle is used and their value is given. One has to find the value of 45 24 12 puzzle. By solving the given equations, one can find the Man Camera Bottle puzzle answer. The Man Camera Bottle Puzzle or the 45 24 12 puzzle is one of the viral Whatsapp puzzles during the current lockdown. Here is the detailed breakdown of Man Camera Bottle Puzzle and Man Camera Bottle Puzzle answer.

Man Camera Bottle puzzle

Here is the Man Camera Bottle puzzle. See if you can solve this puzzle before heading down to find the correct answer.

Man Camera Bottle puzzle answer

The accurate Man Camera Bottle puzzle answer is 38

A detailed explanation of Man Camera Bottle puzzle or 45 24 12 puzzle answer

From the Man Camera Bottle puzzle, let’s find the value of Camera first. To find the correct value of the camera, we need to divide 24 by 4 as there are 4 cameras in the equation. Therefore the value of one camera becomes 6.

To find the value of bottle,

3 bottle + 1 bottle + 2 bottle = 12

Therefore, the value of one bottle will be,

12/6 = 2.

Now, to find the value of Man, we need to look at the picture closely. In the first equation, there are 3 men with a camera in hand and 3 carrying 3 bottles each. Every man in the first equation has 3 bottles with them (one in hand, one in pant pocket and one in shirt pocket).

Therefore the value of a man = {45 – (2 x 9 shampoo) + (6 x 3 camera} ÷ 3

= (45 – 36 ) ÷ 3 = 3

So the value of a man is 3

Now, finally, (Bottle = 2) + (Man = 3 (without camera & shampoo) x (2 x camera = 6×2= 12)

The final equation then becomes as,

2+(3 x 12) = 38.