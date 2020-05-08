Shoe Man Cone Riddle Answer: Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

During the Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, people are finding ways to pass their time. A lot of people have taken to their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. A lot of people are interacting with friends and family by using social media. They are sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, and also challenging their friends and loved ones for various picture puzzles and riddles on social media.

These picture puzzles and riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during the lockdown. One of the picture puzzles that is going viral on social media is Shoe man cone riddle. Let’s take a look at the Shoe man cone riddle and the correct answer to the riddle with a logical explanation

Shoe man cone riddle

Shoe man cone puzzle is doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Here is a look at the full riddle. Try solving this on your own before scrolling down to know the answer.

Shoe man cone riddle answer

The correct Shoe man cone riddle answer is 43.

Logical explanation of Shoe man cone riddle answer

Pair of shoes + pair of shoes + pair of shoes=30

3 × pair of shoes = 30

Pair of shoes = 30 / 3

Pair of shoes = 10

So, one shoe = 10 / 2

= 5

Man + Man + Pair of shoes = 20

2 × Man + 10 = 20

2 × Man = 20 - 10

2 × Man = 10

Man = 10 / 2

Man ( without cones) = 5

Cone + Cone + Man = 13

2 Cone + 5 =13

2 cone = 13 - 5

2 cone = 8

cone = 8 / 2

Pair of cones = 4

1 cone = 2

Therefore,

1 shoe + ( man + pair of shoe + pair of cones ) × cone

= 5 + ( 5 + 10 + 4 ) × 2

= 5 + 19 × 2

= 5 + 38

= 43

Therefore the correct Shoe man cone ridddle answer is 43.