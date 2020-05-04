Many Have Heard Me Riddle | A Detailed Explanation And The Correct Answer

The entire world is currently fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Several countries have opted for a complete lockdown as a way to stop the spread of the deadly virus. During the lockdown, people are connected with calls, text messages, social media, etc. A lot of people are spending their time on social media by challenging their friends and loved ones on riddles and puzzles.

These riddles and puzzles are a way of entertainment for many during the lockdown. It is an important part of a lot of people during the lockdown as people are connected only through virtual mediums. Several puzzles and riddles have gone viral during the lockdown. One such riddle is Many have heard me riddle. In this riddle, one has to guess the correct answer to the full question. Here is the full riddle and a detailed explanation of the Many have heard me riddle answer.

Here is the full Many have heard me riddle

The riddle is doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Here is the full riddle of Many have heard me.

Many have heard me, but nobody has seen me, and I will not speak back until spoken to. What am I?

This is a very interesting riddle that people are wondering about. There is another version of the same riddle which goes as, “I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with the wind. What am I” Several people have guessed it Try to solve it before scrolling down to see the Many have heard me riddle answer.

Many have heard me riddle answer

Many have heard me riddle answer is an echo. The echo can be heard but cannot be seen and it is not audible till someone speaks. Therefore the Many have heard me riddle answer is rightly an echo. The correct answer to Many have heard me riddle may seem obvious once it is revealed. Share it with your family and friends and see if they get the Many have heard me riddle answer correct or not.