'Watch Calculator Bulb' | Puzzle That Will Truly Test Your Creative Math Skills

Most people are cooped up inside their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, many people have nothing to do during their excess free time. Which is why some people have started solving riddles and puzzles on social media. There riddles/puzzles help you sharpen your wits during the pandemic and also keep you active. There are several popular puzzles online, including the 'watch calculator bulb' puzzle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media. Here is the puzzle and its answer.

Watch calculator bulb puzzle

Above is the 'Watch Calculator bulb' puzzle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media. This puzzle is rather difficult, as it not only tests your math skills but it also makes you think creatively by correlating household electronics with math equations. Moreover, you also need to pay attention to the minute details of each electronic, such as the time on the clock, the numbers on the calculator and the 'light rays' coming out of the bulb. You need to consider all these factors if you want to solve the 'Watch Calculator bulb' puzzle.

'Watch Calculator bulb' puzzle answer

Find the value of one clock using the first equation. According to first equation, 9’o clock + 9’o clock + 3’o clock = 9 + 9 + 3 = 21.

Therefore; 1 Clock = 1

Using equation two, three calculators are equal to 30. Therefore, one calculator is equal to 10 .

. Also, the sum of numbers inside the calculator is 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = 10.

Therefore, the value of the calculator depends on the sum of the numbers inside it.

According to equation three, 1 Bulb + 1 Bulb – 1 Bulb = 15.

Cancelling out the + and -; we get 1 Bulb with five lights = 15.

Therefore, one bulb with one light = 3 .

. Bulb with four lights = 4 x 3 = 12 .

. The final equation is - 9’o clock + Calulator (1+2+2+4) x 3 bulbs (with four light rays each)

Translating the final equation into numbers - 9 + (1+2+2+4) x 3(12)

9 + 9 x 36 = 9 + 324 = 333.

Answer to 'Watch Calculator bulb' puzzle is 333.

