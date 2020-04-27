How Many Ducks In The Picture Riddle | Here Is Answer To The Social Media Puzzle

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have been staying at home. During this lockdown time, people have been indulging in various activities like indoor games, puzzles, spending time with their family, or even spending on social media and playing games online. There is also also a trending puzzle online that has been shared on various social media platforms. These puzzles help you sharpen your wits and make you apply your mind during the lockdown.

Among these puzzles, there are also some picture puzzles that have been trending on social media. One such picture puzzle is 'how many ducks in the picture'. In the riddle, 'how many ducks in the picture', you have to tell the exact amount of ducks you see in the picture.

How many ducks in the picture riddle

How many ducks in the picture is a new riddle trending on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In this puzzle, there is a picture of ducks and you have to tell how many ducks are there in the image. Many people across the globe are participating in this riddle and trying to solve it. This is one of the challenging puzzles on social media. Take a look at the answer to the how many ducks in the picture riddle

How many ducks in the picture answer

There are a total of 16 ducks in the picture. In the first row, there are 5 ducks in total. Speaking about the second row, it has 6 ducks in total. The last row has 5 ducks in total. If you see carefully there are some small ducks in the picture. It might be difficult to notice them at first glance. At first glance, you might notice around 10 ducks but there are more ducks hidden in the picture. There is also an image that will give you a clear idea of where are the hidden ducks.

