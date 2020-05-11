100 People Standing In A Circle Riddle And Its Logical Answer

Quick links:
If you are one of those people who can't resist solving a puzzle, riddle or quiz as soon as you receive them on your WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook, here is a "gun puzzle" for the math geek in you. Check out the answer to one such fun and viral riddle that is called "100 people standing in a circle" riddle/puzzle.
The 73rd person is alive.
If person 1 has a gun, he will kill the next person i.e. number 2, the gun will be then passed to the next that is number 3.
Round 1: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47, 49, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, 65, 67, 69, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, 81, 83, 85, 87, 89, 91, 93, 95, 97, 99
Round 2: 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29, 33, 37, 41, 45, 49, 53, 57, 61, 65, 69, 73, 77, 81, 85, 89, 93, 97
Round 3: 1, 9, 17, 25, 33, 41, 49, 57, 65, 73, 81, 89, 97
Round 4: 9, 25, 41, 57, 73, 89
Round 5: 9, 41, 73
Round 6: 9, 73
Round 7: 73
