100 People Standing In A Circle Riddle And Its Logical Answer

If you are one of those people who can't resist solving a puzzle, riddle or quiz as soon as you receive them on your WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook, here is a "gun puzzle" for the math geek in you. Check out the answer to one such fun and viral riddle that is called "100 people standing in a circle" riddle/puzzle.

Image courtesy: Blogspot

100 people standing in a circle riddle question

The question states that there are 100 people standing in a circle

The first person has a gun in his hand and he has to shoot the second person and then pass the gun to the third person. Now, the third person will kill the fourth person and gives the gun to the fifth person.

This process continues until there is only one person left.

Who will survive at the end?

100 people standing in a circle riddle answer

The 73rd person is alive.

100 people standing in a circle answer explanation

If person 1 has a gun, he will kill the next person i.e. number 2, the gun will be then passed to the next that is number 3.

Round 1: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47, 49, 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, 65, 67, 69, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, 81, 83, 85, 87, 89, 91, 93, 95, 97, 99



Round 2: 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29, 33, 37, 41, 45, 49, 53, 57, 61, 65, 69, 73, 77, 81, 85, 89, 93, 97



Round 3: 1, 9, 17, 25, 33, 41, 49, 57, 65, 73, 81, 89, 97



Round 4: 9, 25, 41, 57, 73, 89



Round 5: 9, 41, 73



Round 6: 9, 73



Round 7: 73

In the table written above, Round 1 shows the number of people left after shooting the next person.

The process is thus completed in 7 rounds wherein the 7th round only one person is left.

This is how out of the 100 people standing in a circle, the person who stands in the 73rd position survives till the end.

Promo Image courtesy: Margarida CSilva on Unsplash