£97 Shirt WhatsApp Puzzle: Check Out Answers And Explanation

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the world to come to a halt and fight with the potentially deadly virus. People are spending time indoors and in quarantine where they are indulging in indoor activities only. Some people are catching up on their reading, watching films, sharing recipes with their friends and families, etc. A lot of people are resorting to social media to keep in touch with their friends and families where they keep each other entertained. These days, people are solving puzzles and sharing interesting quizzes with their friends and friends and family members on WhatsApp groups. One such quiz that has been doing the rounds on social media is the £ 97 Shirt Riddle.
In £ 97 shirt riddle, a mathematical problem is given where people need to find the answer with the help of the clues given. In this latest math puzzle, the clues given seem very easy at first sight, but they are tricky in the way they are written. People get confused and end up giving the wrong answer. Given below is the math riddle and answer with its solution.
“You see a £97 shirt, but don’t have any cash, so you borrow £50 from your mum & £50 from your dad = £100. You buy the shirt, have £3 change so give mum £1, dad £1 & keep the other £1 for yourself. You now owe mum £49, dad £49 so £49+£49 = £98 & your £1 makes £99“. In this puzzle, we have to solve and find where is the missing pound.
