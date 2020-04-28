There Are 5 Sisters In The Room | Here Is The Answer To The Puzzle

The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID 19 outbreak. During this time, people are finding new ways to keep themselves busy and entertained while staying indoors. Some people are reading books and some are indulging in polishing their hobbies that they could not make time for on regular days.

People have also become active on social media to keep in touch with their friends and family. They are seen sharing puzzles and quizzes among themselves to spend their time. One such riddle that has been trending is 'there are 5 sisters in the room' puzzle. It is one of the challenging puzzles. Take a look at the question and answer to the 'there are 5 sisters in the room' puzzle.

'There are 5 sisters in the room' puzzle

There are 5 sisters in the room, Ann is reading a book, Margaret is cooking, Kate is playing chess, Marie is doing laundry, then what is the fifth sister doing?

'There are 5 sisters in the room puzzle' answer

There are 3 possibilities for this answer. The obvious one is that the fifth sister is playing chess with Kate. However, playing chess does not mean playing a game of chess. If you are tinkering with the pieces with no opponent, you are playing chess, but not necessarily with someone as in a game. If not playing a game of chess with Kate, what’s the fifth sister doing? So, we are back to the same question. Well, the fifth sister was probably writing this entry into her journal telling us what sisters were doing at this time. Thus, we know there are five sisters busy with their activities. Although, you might pause and think about what kind of room has laundry, TV, reading and playing areas, plus kitchen to cook. A studio apartment perhaps, but not a room. One explanation is a movie set. The fifth sister is the movie director shooting a movie about her siblings.

