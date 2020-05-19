How Can A Leopard Change Its Spots Riddle - Check Out Its Answer

Nowadays, you can find many social media platforms flooded with such fun games and riddles that will keep you away from boredom for a long time. Check out one such riddle that has led people to scratch their heads. The riddle is called "how can a leopard change its spots". Many new riddles and puzzles are being shared every day on social media. During these tough times when the world is coping with the COVID-19 outbreak situation, many have turned to social media to spend their time. If you are one of those people who can't resist solving a puzzle, riddle or quiz as soon as you receive them on your social media, here is a riddle to exercise your brain cells. The trending puzzle is known as "how can a leopard change its spots". Check out the answer and explanation to this viral riddle.

How can a leopard change its spots riddle

Image courtesy: Harsh Tank on Unsplash

Riddle:

Which is the only way a leopard can change his spots?

Answer:

By going from one spot to another.

More riddles

Legless Table riddle!

Riddle: What table does not have a leg to stand on?

Answer: The multiplication table.

Letter G riddle!

Riddle: Why is the letter G like the sun?

Answer: Because it is the centre of the light.

Formal Bed Time Riddle

Riddle: How does the Best Man put his kids to bed?

Answer: He tux them in.

Heads up riddle

Riddle: What can you catch but never throw?

Answer: A cold.

Priceless riddle

Riddle: I am something people love or hate. I change people's appearances and thoughts. If a person takes care of themself I will go up even higher. To some people, I will fool them. To others, I am a mystery. Some people might want to try and hide me but I will show. No matter how hard people try I will never go down. What am I?

Answer: Age.

Only One Color, But Not One Size Riddle

Riddle:

Only one colour, but not one size,

Stuck at the bottom, yet easily flies.

Present in sun, but not in rain,

Doing no harm, and feeling no pain.

What is it?

Answer:

It's a shadow!

End Life Riddle

Riddle: It can't be seen, can't be felt, can't be heard, and can't be smelt. It lies behind stars and under hills, And empty holes it fills. It comes first and follows after, Ends life, and kills laughter. What is it?

Answer: The dark.

Promo Image courtesy: Arek Socha from Pixabay