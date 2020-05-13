'Penny Has 5 Children': Check The Answer To This Mind-boggling Riddle

During the Coronavirus pandemic, people are interacting with their friends and family through social media. Many people can be seen sharing updates related to the Coronavirus while many are even challenging their friends and other contacts through various WhatsApp puzzles, riddles and quizzes. Check out the answer to a trendy riddle that goes "Penny has 5 children".

ALSO READ| Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It

ALSO READ| WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details

'Penny has five children' riddle

Riddle-

Penny has 5 children.

The 1st is named January.

2nd kid is named February.

Her 3rd child is called March.

4th is April.

What is the name of the 5th.

Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

Answer - What

Explanation - It is mentioned in the question that "What is the name of the 5th".

On reading the question again we realise that the sentence does not have a question mark, which indicates that it is actually stating that the name of the 5th child, which is "What".

ALSO READ| 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle

Other puzzles and riddles

Riddle - Fill Up The Same Pair Of Letters To Form A Word

There are 16 words where each word has two + two blanks.

You need to fill up using the same pair of letters to form a word.

For example: If this is your word S _ _ ur _ _ e.

So, the answer would be A T as it is the missing pair of letters which when filled two times yields the word is Saturate.

Image courtesy: puzzle-world website

Answer -

1. Onion

2. Violation

3. Hardware

4. Horseshoe

5. Persevere

6. Sentiment

7. Undaunted

8. Cookbook

9. Longing

10. Distinguish

11. Peddled

12. Saturate

13. Haphazard

14. Wholesale

15. Orator

16. Woodwork

Puzzle - Find The Name Of The Sport

1. _ _ C K _ _

2. _ _ N N _ _

3. _ R _ _ K _ T

4. _ W _ M M _ _ _

5. _ _ D _ I _ _ O N

6. _ _ S _ E T _ _ _ L

7. _ _ G _ Y

8. _ _ L _ _ Y _ A _ _

9. _ O _ O

10. _ _ R _ W _ _ L _

11. _ _ B L _ _ _ N _ _ _

12. _ O _ F

13. _ _ E _ S

14. F _ _ T _ _ _ L

Answers -

1. Hockey

2. Tennis

3. Cricket

4. Swimming

5. Badminton

6. Basketball

7. Rugby

8. Volleyball

9. Polo

10. Throwball

11. Table Tennis

12. Golf

13. Chess

14. FootBall

ALSO READ| 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution

Promo Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash