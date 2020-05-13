'Penny Has 5 Children': Check The Answer To This Mind-boggling Riddle

Quick links:
During the Coronavirus pandemic, people are interacting with their friends and family through social media. Many people can be seen sharing updates related to the Coronavirus while many are even challenging their friends and other contacts through various WhatsApp puzzles, riddles and quizzes. Check out the answer to a trendy riddle that goes "Penny has 5 children".
Riddle-
Penny has 5 children.
The 1st is named January.
2nd kid is named February.
Her 3rd child is called March.
4th is April.
What is the name of the 5th.
Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash
Answer - What
Explanation - It is mentioned in the question that "What is the name of the 5th".
On reading the question again we realise that the sentence does not have a question mark, which indicates that it is actually stating that the name of the 5th child, which is "What".
Riddle - Fill Up The Same Pair Of Letters To Form A Word
There are 16 words where each word has two + two blanks.
You need to fill up using the same pair of letters to form a word.
For example: If this is your word S _ _ ur _ _ e.
So, the answer would be A T as it is the missing pair of letters which when filled two times yields the word is Saturate.
Image courtesy: puzzle-world website
Answer -
1. Onion
2. Violation
3. Hardware
4. Horseshoe
5. Persevere
6. Sentiment
7. Undaunted
8. Cookbook
9. Longing
10. Distinguish
11. Peddled
12. Saturate
13. Haphazard
14. Wholesale
15. Orator
16. Woodwork
Puzzle - Find The Name Of The Sport
1. _ _ C K _ _
2. _ _ N N _ _
3. _ R _ _ K _ T
4. _ W _ M M _ _ _
5. _ _ D _ I _ _ O N
6. _ _ S _ E T _ _ _ L
7. _ _ G _ Y
8. _ _ L _ _ Y _ A _ _
9. _ O _ O
10. _ _ R _ W _ _ L _
11. _ _ B L _ _ _ N _ _ _
12. _ O _ F
13. _ _ E _ S
14. F _ _ T _ _ _ L
Answers -
1. Hockey
2. Tennis
3. Cricket
4. Swimming
5. Badminton
6. Basketball
7. Rugby
8. Volleyball
9. Polo
10. Throwball
11. Table Tennis
12. Golf
13. Chess
14. FootBall
Promo Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash