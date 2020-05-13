Last Updated:

'Penny Has 5 Children': Check The Answer To This Mind-boggling Riddle

Here is the 'Penny has 5 children What is the name of the 5th child' riddle answer that is currently trending. This riddle will test your logical thinking.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
penny has 5 children

During the Coronavirus pandemic, people are interacting with their friends and family through social media. Many people can be seen sharing updates related to the Coronavirus while many are even challenging their friends and other contacts through various WhatsApp puzzles, riddles and quizzes. Check out the answer to a trendy riddle that goes "Penny has 5 children".

ALSO READ| Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It

ALSO READ| WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details

'Penny has five children' riddle

Riddle- 
Penny has 5 children.
The 1st is named January.
2nd kid is named February.
Her 3rd child is called March.
4th is April.
What is the name of the 5th.

penny has 5 children, penny has 5 children riddle, penny has 5 children riddle answer, riddle me this

Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

Answer - What

Explanation - It is mentioned in the question that "What is the name of the 5th".

On reading the question again we realise that the sentence does not have a question mark, which indicates that it is actually stating that the name of the 5th child, which is "What". 

ALSO READ| 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle

Other puzzles and riddles

Riddle - Fill Up The Same Pair Of Letters To Form A Word

There are 16 words where each word has two + two blanks.
You need to fill up using the same pair of letters to form a word.
For example: If this is your word S _ _ ur _ _ e.

So, the answer would be A T as it is the missing pair of letters which when filled two times yields the word is Saturate. 

penny has 5 children, penny has 5 children riddle, penny has 5 children riddle answer, riddle me this

Image courtesy: puzzle-world website

Answer

1. Onion
2. Violation
3. Hardware
4. Horseshoe
5. Persevere
6. Sentiment
7. Undaunted
8. Cookbook
9. Longing
10. Distinguish
11. Peddled
12. Saturate
13. Haphazard
14. Wholesale
15. Orator
16. Woodwork

Puzzle - Find The Name Of The Sport

1. _ _ C K _ _
2. _ _ N N _ _
3. _ R _ _ K _ T
4. _ W _ M M _ _ _
5. _ _ D _ I _ _ O N
6. _ _ S _ E T  _ _ _ L
7. _ _ G _ Y
8. _ _ L _ _ Y  _ A _ _
9. _ O _ O
10. _ _ R _ W  _ _ L _
11. _ _ B L _  _ _ N _ _ _
12. _ O _ F
13. _ _ E _ S
14. F _ _ T  _ _ _ L

Answers

1. Hockey
2. Tennis
3. Cricket
4. Swimming
5. Badminton
6. Basketball
7. Rugby
8. Volleyball
9. Polo
10. Throwball
11. Table Tennis
12. Golf
13. Chess
14. FootBall

ALSO READ| 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution

Promo Image courtesy: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all