What 9 Letter Word Is Still A Word After You Remove One Letter Each Time? Riddle Solved

Many new riddles and puzzles are being shared every day on social media. This trending puzzle is known as "What 9 letter word is still a word riddle". Check out the answer and explanation to this viral riddle which could also give you one extra word to include in your vocabulary.

Photo by Jessicah Hast on Unsplash

What 9 letter word is still a word?

Riddle - Which is the 9 letter word that still remains a word after we remove a letter from it each time. This riddle is considered to be as one of the toughest riddles in the world. If you are wondering what could be the answer to this puzzle or want to check if your answer is correct, continue reading to the answer to this riddle along with a proper explanation.

Answer - STARTLING

Explanation - STARTLING is the only 9 letter word in the English language which yields another word each time we remove a letter from it. The word Startling means "surprising". Take a look at the different words that are formed after removing a letter each time.

Image courtesy: gadget grasp website

Another tricky puzzle

Puzzle -

Image courtesy: puzzles-world website

Answers -

1. Bali

2. Ram

3. Janaki

4. Kaushalya

5. Vibhishan

6. Dashanan/Ravan

7. Jatayu

8. Jambavant

9. Laxman

10. Kaikeyi

Promo Image courtesy: Jessicah Hast on Unsplash