'I Get Put On A Ring But Not On A Finger' Riddle Answer Inside With Solution

What is I have a ring but no finger riddle?

This is one of the latest riddles that is being shared by users online among their friends and family members. The riddle has left many baffled as the answer to this seems simple, but some times is hard to crack. This is one of those riddles where an object is being described in the riddle, and a person has to guess what the object is taking clues into consideration. Check out the riddle below.

Riddle

I get put on a ring but no fingers. I used to stay still all the time, but nowadays I follow you around. What am I?

Answer: The correct answer is the telephone.

Solution:

A lot of users have been wondering why is the answer to the riddle is the telephone. Taking the first line into consideration, “ring” here describes the sound a telephone makes when a call comes through. Second-line states a fact that in older times, telephones used to be kept at one place, but now, mobile phones are being used, which are always carried around by a person. Hence the answer Telephone makes perfect sense.

