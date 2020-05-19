Mr Blue Lives In A Blue House Riddle Answer; See Details Inside

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying indoors and practising social distancing to combat the spread of the novel virus. They have been doing household chores, following their interests and hobbies. Moreover, to motivate and cheer each other up, they have been using social media to share different fun activities. Nowadays, interesting dare games, unique challenges, puzzles and riddles are surfacing online.

These days, people have been interacting with their friends and relatives by sharing those puzzles on WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Among many of them, ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle’ is making rounds on the internet. This quirky riddle is quite easy to solve. ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle’ does not require any special skills for participants to solve it. Therefore, we have mentioned everything about ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle answer’ that you need to know. Take a look.

Here’s everything that you should know about ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle’

This is a fun yet quirky puzzle that people have been forwarding on different social media platforms. In ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle’, people need to carefully read and guess the answer. It does not require anyone to overthink or calculate results based on permutations and combinations. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about ‘Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle answer’. Take a look.

Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle answer

Mr Blue lives in the blue house, Mr Pink lives in the pink house, and Mr Brown lives in the brown house. Who lives in the white house?

People might get confused while seeking Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle answer. It is easier to use common sense and not get stuck in different colours. Many people think white is the correct answer. However, it is completely incorrect. We have mentioned the Mr Blue lives in a blue house riddle answer for you to check.

Also read: £97 Shirt WhatsApp Puzzle: Check Out Answers And Explanation

Also read: 'How Many Rabbits Do You See In The Picture' Puzzle: Here's An Answer & Explanation Inside

Answer

The president of the United States lives in the White house.

Also read: TikTok Puzzle Challenges Users To Find Missing Pound, Netizens Baffled

Also read: 'A Rich Man Needs' Puzzle | Here Is The Correct Answer And A Logical Explanation