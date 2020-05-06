'A Rich Man Needs' Puzzle | Here Is The Correct Answer And A Logical Explanation

During the current lockdown period, the only way to get in touch with friends and family is through calls, messages and social media. A lot of people have been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them and also challenging their friends and loved ones on WhatsApp puzzles.

Such WhatsApp puzzles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that are going viral over social media and Whatsapp is ‘A rich man needs puzzle’.

As many people are still trying to find the A rich man needs a poor man has answer. Many are still wondering whether their answer to this viral puzzle is correct or not. Many are still not able to find the answer. To all those who are wondering about the correct answer to A rich man needs puzzle, here is everything you need to know about it with a logical explanation.

'A rich man needs' puzzle

Numerous WhatsApp puzzles are going viral over the internet. A rich man needs puzzle is also doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time. Here is a look at the full 'A rich man needs' puzzle.

A rich man needs something. A poor man has something. If you eat something you will die.

In this puzzle, one is supposed to find out the answer to what is that something in the sentence. Think hard before scrolling down to reveal the answer to this puzzle.

'A rich man needs, a poor man has' answer

The correct answer to A rich man needs puzzle is ‘Nothing’.

The logical explanation of 'A rich man needs, a poor man has' answer

The correct answer of A rich man needs puzzle is Nothing. To explain this answer just look at the sentence with the correct answer. A rich man needs nothing, a poor man has nothing and if you eat nothing you'll die.