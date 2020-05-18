Two Father And Two Sons Riddle Answer Is Here! Try To Solve This Fun Riddle With Friends

During these tough times when the world is coping with the COVID-19 outbreak situation, many have turned to social media to spend their time. The excess of free time during this these quarantine has led people to resort to various online puzzles, quizzes, and riddles to brush up their skills. If you are one of those people who can't resist solving a puzzle, riddle or quiz as soon as you receive them on your WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook, here is the two father and two sons riddle. Check out the answer and explanation to this viral riddle.

Riddle - Two fathers and two sons go fishing together in the same boat. They all catch a fish but the total catch for the day is three fish. How is this possible?

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

Answer - There are three men: A grandfather, a father (the grandfather’s son) and the father’s son.

More riddles

Riddle - What’s The Captain’s Name?

I was standing by a railing,

watching a ship sailing.

What is the Captain’s name?

If you don’t know his name,

It’s you to blame.

What is the Captain’s name?

Answer - “What” is the name of the Captain.

Riddle - What is HIJKLMNO?

What 5-letter word does this represent?

Answer - Water.

Or literally, H to O, which sounds the same as H2O.

Riddle - What breaks on the water but never on land?

Answer - A wave

Riddle - A Big Rig Crossing a Bridge riddle

An 18-wheeler is crossing a 4-kilometre bridge that can only support 10,000 kilograms and that’s exactly how much the rig weighs. Halfway across the bridge, a 30-gram sparrow lands on the cab, but the bridge doesn’t collapse. Why not?

Answer - Since the bridge is 4 kilometres long, the halfway point would be 2 kilometres. The 18-wheeler would have used much more than 30g of fuel to drive 2 kilometres.

Riddle - A Long Bicycle Ride riddle

Hester goes out for an afternoon bicycle ride. She rides for one hour at five miles an hour, then three hours at four miles an hour and finally two hours at seven miles an hour. How many miles did she ride in total?

Answer - 31 miles.

1 hour at 5 mph = 5 miles

3 hours at 4 mph = 12 miles

2 hours at 7 mph = 14 miles

5 + 12 + 14 = 31 miles

