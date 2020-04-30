What Gets One More When You Take One Away From It? Here Is Answer To This Riddle

Most people are stuck inside their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Many have nothing to do during their free time at home and they just end up watching TV shows and films. However, some people online have started a new trend of solving riddles and puzzles on social media.

These riddles help you stay occupied during the lockdown. Moreover, these riddles also help you sharpen your wits and test your logical thinking skills. Here is the "What gets one more when you take one away from it" puzzle that is trending on social media.

What gets one more when you take one away from it?

Also Read | Maths puzzles with answers to challenge your friends and family

The riddle is simple, "What gets one more when you take one away from it?" You need to find something that gets 'one more' when you take 'one' away from it. This riddle requires some creative out of the box thinking and the answer is not obvious. There is no wordplay hidden in the riddle, take the question literally. Here is a hint, try to apply your math knowledge to find the one thing that gets one more when you remove one from it.

Also Read | 'Complete the sequence' puzzle and solution: Test your creative math skills

"What gets one more when you take one away from it" Answer

To solve this riddle, you need to think of the Roman Numerals. Roman Numerals have a unique numbering system, where the number before a multiple of five is written distinctively. For example, in Roman Numerals, the numbers 1-5 are written as I, II, III, IV, V. Look at the number 4 and 5 in Roman Numerals. 4 is depicted with an I and a V, while 5 is just a V.

Also Read | Whatsapp puzzles with answers to challenge your friends and family: check here

Now, look back at the riddle. What gets one more when you take away one? The answer is number 4 (IV) in Roman Numerals. When you remove one (I) from IV (4) you get V (5). Therefore, you get one more by removing one.

Also Read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know