'You Enter A Bedroom' WhatsApp Riddle With Answer And Solution Inside

The COVID 19 pandemic has held the world in its clasp. In order to stop the spread of the disease, almost all countries are under lockdown. In these dark times, people have resorted to social media to keep in touch with their close ones and friends. More and more people are seen interacting with each other and sending puzzles, quizzes and challenges to each other.

A number of people indulge in sending each other puzzles and quizzes to keep each other entertained and share laughter during these tough times. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media is ‘you enter a bedroom’ riddle. Given below is the full question along with answer and solution.

Riddle

You enter a bedroom there are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom?

Answer: 35

Solution for the riddle

As the riddle says, "You enter a bedroom there are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom?"

From the first statement, we imply that when 'you' enter the room there are already 34 people. So after including you, there are a total 35 people.

According to the second statement in the riddle, 30 people are killed by you.

When you have killed 30 people out of the 34 present already, there are still 34 people present.

It is this way because you have to take into consideration the number of people you killed as well and count them too.

Therefore there are 4 people alive, plus you and there are 30 people dead. Making it a total of 35 people in the room.

Image credits: Shutterstock