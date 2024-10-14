Published 06:56 IST, October 14th 2024
4 Soldiers Killed in Hezbollah Drone Attack on Army Base: Israel Military
Israel's national rescue service said the attack wounded 61. With Israel's advanced air-defense systems, it's rare for so many people to be hurt by drones.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
06:24 IST, October 14th 2024