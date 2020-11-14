Ministers & Mayors Of Germany Extend Diwali Greetings For Indian Diaspora

On the occasion of Diwali, the high ranking Ministers and Mayors of cities in South Germany shared festive greetings in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Munich as a part of the first virtual Diwali celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video messages shared by the leaders of South Germany struck a cord along the Indian diaspora and friends of India as it was conveyed through the traditional Indian greeting 'Namaste'.

South Germany extends Diwali wishes to India

State Minister of the Free State of Bavaria Florian Herrmann on behalf of Bavarian Minister-President, Markus Soeder extended festive greetings. He said that the celebrations of Diwali represent the diversity and cultural richness of India. Referring to the festival of lights as a ray of hope in these difficult times, Herrmann said that he is looking forward to a more engaging and intensive partnership with India.

He said, "Namaste and a heartfelt greeting from Bavaria for the festival of lights. On the behalf of Bavarian Minister-President, Markus Soeder, I wish all people of Indian origin in Bavaria and all over the world a happy and peaceful Diwali festival. The coronavirus pandemic is presenting us with great challenges all over the world and although it is crucial to keep a distance from each other, one thing is still true: together we are stronger. We Bavarians are counting on international cooperations to meet this global challenge."

Calling Diwali a festival of hope which will help to steer people through difficult times, Baden Wuerttemberg State Minister Theresa Schopper conveyed warm greetings from Baden Wuerttemberg Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann. Calling Diwali as a festival which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance Bavarian State Minister for Science and Arts Bernd Sibler said, "It is time for reflection and prayers and to show our commitment to fellow human beings." Sibler said, "The holiday is a symbol of eternal hope. With this festival, you honour the light that is shared across continent and cultures This festival honours the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil."

Hailing the contribution of Indian Diaspora, Bavarian State Minister Carolina Trautner, Lord Mayor of Erlangen Dr Florian Janik, Karlsruhe Mayor Dr Frank Mentrup, Bietigheim-Bissingen Lord Mayor Juergen Kessing, Lahr Lord Mayor Markus Ibert, Ulm Lord Mayor Gunter Czisch, Schwabach Lord Mayor Mr Peter Reiss, Baden-Baden Ms Margret Mergen, Koenigsbrunn Lord Mayor Mr Franz Feigl, Deggendorf Lord Mayor Dr Christian Moser, Landshut Lord Mayor Mr Alexander Putz, Schweinfurt Deputy Mayor Sorya Lippert, Stuttgart Deputy Mayor Dr Alexandra Sussmann pointed out the importance of Diwali to make a new beginning as well as strengthening the resolve among people to combat COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)