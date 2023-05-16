Ugandan Cop Who Allegedly Gunned Down Indian National To Face Arraignment In Court

A Ugandan police constable suspected of killing 39-year-old Indian national Uttam Bhandari will be facing arraignment in court for murder, according to the Uganda Police Force. On May 12, Bhandari, an Indian businessman, was allegedly shot dead by 30-year-old Ivan Wabwire, a police constable off-duty.

Wabwire allegedly used a stolen AK-47 assault rifle to gun down the victim. The crime, which was captured on CCTV, stemmed from a monetary conflict between the duo wherein Bhandari-run financial services company lent money to Wabwire. Ugandan Police called the constable's acts "deliberate" and "pre-meditated."

The findings so far, clearly indicate that the actions of our officer were deliberate, planned and pre-meditated.

“The findings so far, clearly indicate that the actions of our officer were deliberate, planned and pre-meditated,” it said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. Bhandari's brutal killing was condemned by Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni, who demanded answers from authorities.

Ugandan President expresses condolences, demands answers from security forces

"Ugandans and, especially the Bazzukulu, Condolences on the death of one of our Indian People, Mr. Uttam Bhandari, killed by a Police Constable by the names of Wabwire Ivan. All these mistakes are easily traceable. In this case, for instance, some questions immediately come up: 1. How did an off-duty Police man, access a gun? 2. Did he walk away from his guard post without permission with a gun to commit crime? 3. How are the guns stored in the Police?" the president tweeted.

"4. Is there no security at the site where the victim was? 5. Why did that local security allow an armed person into the building who had no guard business there? Then, there is the question of the mental state of this Policeman. 6. Did he have a history of mental instability? If he had, why hadn’t the Police leadership noticed and acted appropriately? The answers to these questions may help us to plug the gaps in the security system. Condolences to the family of Bhandari," he added.