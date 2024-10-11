Published 10:31 IST, October 11th 2024
At ASEAN Summit, Antony Blinken Calls Out China's 'Dangerous' Acts in South China Sea
Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian leaders that the US is concerned about China's “increasingly dangerous and unlawful” activities in the South China Sea
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian leaders that the US is concerned about China's “increasingly dangerous and unlawful” activities in the South China Sea | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:13 IST, October 11th 2024