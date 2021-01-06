Australia: Unrest breaks out at immigration detention centre, peace process underway

Unrest broke out at an immigration detention centre on Australia’s Christmas island after detainees set fire to at least two compounds, authorities reported on January 6. Scores of detainees, frustrated by being confined to their room for 22 hours and unable to contact their families due to poor network connection, set both the compounds ablaze overnight December 5, Advocacy group Refugee Action said. In the aftermath, the Australian Border Force has initiated an operation to restore order after a disturbance” at the North West Point Immigration Detention Centre on the Australian territory in the Indian Ocean.

“A small number of detainees caused some damage to the facility overnight and continue to be non-compliant,” the government agency said in a statement, adding there were no reports of any injuries.

Although the extent of damage caused is still unknown, Refugee Action said that it as “quite substantial” judging from the smoke that billowed. Commenting on the incident, George Newhouse, National justice Project principal lawyer lambasted the federal government saying that the prisoners were kept in an “inhuman condition” ti force them to leave Australia.

To house unlawful non-citizens

The detention centre houses all Asylum seekers who have been caught on boats in Australian waters. According to government data, Christmas island stationed over 220 detainees in October 2020. As per Australian Border Force, the centre was being used to house “unlawful non-citizens” – migrants who had their visas cancelled after being convicted of crimes.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country, with over 28,536 cases and 909 reproted fatalities. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt announced that the coronavirus vaccine rollout will begin weeks earlier than expected. The vaccine rollout is expected to take place in early March. The government has aimed to vaccinate all the Australian citizens by October 2021.

