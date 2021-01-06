IND Vs AUS 2020: Australia Name Indian Hand That Helps Them Plan Oppositions Data Analysis

India’s tour of Australia will now proceed with the third Test of the ongoing four-match series from Thursday, January 7 onwards. Ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Cricket Australia shared some insights behind their data analysis team that helps Australian cricketers prepare for any on-field challenge. The video made for a very interesting view according to many cricket enthusiasts on social media.

IND vs AUS 2020: Australian players train ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Tim Paine has all-but confirmed opener David Warner will play in the third Test and hinted his inclusion might not be the only change to the team's starting XI, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/55pTDQ58bN pic.twitter.com/SJW4VidNy9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: Australia’s performance analyst Dene Hills shares insights on team’s preparation

Former Australian first-class cricketer Dene Hills has been Australia’s performance analyst since the 2010-11 Ashes series. On Wednesday, January 6, cricket.com.au shared a two-minute video where the former cricketer revealed some of the insights on his role with the Australian team management.

Dene Hills said that his role in the team is to provide players with the statistical evaluation of their opponents and playing conditions prior to any game. He said that after providing the necessary data and all the “key battlegrounds” for any game or a series, the players later discuss and plan among themselves and try to execute the same accordingly on the field.

Dene Hills revealed that an Indian company named Cricket 21 helps them provide a lot of statistics, which in turn assists him in helping the Australian team management with the essential data. Interestingly, Cricket 21 is located in Chennai. They have an end-to-end match analysis engine which provides a complete analysis of any team performance.

How do the Aussies prepare for the various players and teams they come up against all over the world?



Meet Dene Hills, the performance analyst in the Dettol support staff for the national men's team. pic.twitter.com/nvESWl72cj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

Australia cricket Microsoft deal

Apart from the Indian company, Cricket Australia has also deployed Microsoft’s Office 365 and Teams. In September 2019, a Cricket Australia official said that the move was made in order to “encourage nationwide collaboration and gather fresh insights for players and coaches”. Incidentally, Microsoft is headed by Indian-American Satya Nadella, who has publicly disclosed on many occasions that he remains an avid cricket enthusiast, having played at district level in Hyderabad during his younger days.

India vs Australia live streaming details for third Test

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

