Expert: No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Traced Back To BLM Protests In Australia

As Black Lives Matter protests have been organised in parts of Australia as well, the Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy informed that there have been no coronavirus cases which had been traced back to the demonstrations. The death of African American George Floyd has led to Australian also gathering and protesting against racism in the nation. Amid unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, several health officials were worried that the demonstrations could lead to the rapid spread of the disease.

However, two weeks on, the country has reportedly not traced any COVID-19 case back to the demonstrations. While speaking to an international media outlet, Murphy informed that while three of the protesters in Victoria did tests positive, however, the officials do not think that they transmitted or got it at the protest. Further, he said that the protesters who tested positive were wearing masks and were also reported to be asymptomatic at the time of the demonstrations.

READ: India 'fast Moving' Economy, Progressively Taking Steps To Deepen Trade Ties: Aus Minister

READ: NSW Premier Tells People To 'rethink Travel To Melbourne' Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Victoria extends state of emergency

Even though the protests have not resulted in any known case, Victoria is still grappling with a large outbreak of cases. Victoria is Australia’s second-most populous state and it has been recording over 10 cases since the past week. Victoria had also reimposed lockdown restrictions, however, with a pick-up in ‘community transmission’ the authorities decided to extend the state of emergency. While calling it a ‘serious situation’, Victoria’s health minister Jenny Mikakos informed that the police has planned to step up enforcement efforts, especially in suburbs where there have been breakouts.

As per reports, the cops have also been patrolling ski resorts and camper-van parks during the upcoming school holidays. On June 20, Andrews also had reimposed COVID-19 lockdown measures. While reducing outdoor gatherings from a 20-person cap to 10, Andrews also informed that homes would only be allowed a maximum of five visitors.

(Image: AP)

READ: Reading Stabbings: Australian PM Condemns Terror Attack, Expresses 'deepest Sympathies'

READ: Australia: Victoria Extends State Of Emergency Till July 19 As COVID-19 Cases Surge